

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An overnight fire outside an Etobicoke home involving four different vehicles was likely arson, police say.

It happened on Persimmon Court, which is near Eglinton Avenue and Renforth Drive.

Toronto Fire says that three vehicles were engulfed in flames in the driveway of the home when crews first arrived on scene just before 4 a.m. The fourth was found burning nearby.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the vehicle fires and left the scene about an hour later, though the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Police are on scene.