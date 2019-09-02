

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





No one was seriously hurt after a fire broke out in an abandoned home in the city’s Allan Gardens area overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home at 314 Jarvis Street shortly before midnight Sunday for a report of flames rising from the home, which is slated for demolition.

Captain David Eckerman said crews arrived at the home at 11:43 p.m. and the home was fully involved from ground level to its roof.

They asked the city to boost water pressure in the area and engaged in aerial operations to knock it down.

Crews are still at the scene to deal with hot spots.

City of Toronto engineering crews were notified as it is believed the home is no longer structurally sound.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.