A fire that caused electrical damage at a North York apartment building Saturday evening left tenants without power Sunday amid hot and humid conditions.

Toronto has been under a heat warning since Thursday, with temperatures reaching highs above 30 C and humidex values up to 40.

Power had to be cut off at 2900 Jane Street to prevent further damage to the building after a fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Toronto Fire said the blaze originated in the building’s electrical vault and was quickly knocked down.

Several people were trapped in elevators dur

Crews remain at the scene Sunday as work continues to fully restore electricity in the building.

Toronto Fire said one generator had been brought to the building as repair will take “some time.”

Some residents are sheltering in place while others have gone to cooling centres with TTC buses taking them there.

Environment Canada said hot and humid conditions are expected to continue possibly in the next few days with humidex values between 36 and 40.

On Monday and Tuesday, it will be mainly sunny with a high of 31 C and 30 C, respectively.