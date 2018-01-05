

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate an early-morning blaze at a parking garage in Mississauga.

The fire broke out at around 3:50 a.m. inside a garage located behind a high-rise apartment on Hurontario Street near Dundas Street West.

Hurontario Street was initially closed in both directions between Paisley Boulevard and King Street as crews battled the fire, though the roadway has since reopened.

No injuries were reported as a result.