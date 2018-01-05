Fire marshal investigating overnight blaze at Mississauga parking garage
Firefighters are shown battling a blaze at a parking garage in Mississauga on Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 9:01AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 9:06AM EST
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate an early-morning blaze at a parking garage in Mississauga.
The fire broke out at around 3:50 a.m. inside a garage located behind a high-rise apartment on Hurontario Street near Dundas Street West.
Hurontario Street was initially closed in both directions between Paisley Boulevard and King Street as crews battled the fire, though the roadway has since reopened.
No injuries were reported as a result.