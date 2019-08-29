

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario’s Fire Marshal says the fire that gutted York Memorial Collegiate Institute last May was accidental.

A fire broke out at the school located at Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West, inside a wall of its auditorium, on the night of May 7, spreading throughout wide swaths of the building.

After fire crews knocked down the fire, a second blaze broke out and continued damaging the facility.

At its height, the fire required as many as 150 firefighters to douse.

Carole Gravelle at the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office said the fire was ruled accidental but investigators “were unable to isolate an ignition source.”

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said Thursday he was made aware of the fire marshal’s findings.

“Our team will review this fire investigation report in detail in order to gain a full understanding as to the origin, cause and circumstance analysis that has been completed and determinations that have been reached by the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal,” he said.

The school sustained extensive smoke and water damage and its 880 students were relocated to George Harvey Collegiate to complete their year.

Returning students will attend classes at Scarlett Heights for the 2019-2020 school year.