Fire put out at park in Kensington Market: police
Toronto fire trucks are seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, November 25, 2023 8:52AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 25, 2023 9:15AM EST
A fire has been put out at Bellevue Square Park, Toronto police said in a Saturday morning tweet.
Police said they initially received the call for a fire in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. “Numerous” tents in the park were on fire, per police.
The fires have since been put out and surrounding roads have re-opened.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. More to come.