

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Fire officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say an overnight fire has ravaged one of the city's most recognizable and historic buildings.

The city's fire chief says the blaze that started Wednesday night in the Finnish Labour Temple has severely damaged the building's second and third floors as well as its roof, while the water used to put out the flames drained through to its basement.

Greg Hankkio says the status of the century-old structure -- which was designated as a national historic site in 2015 -- is uncertain as crews continue to fight smoldering hot spots in some parts of building.

Hankkio says an investigation into what caused the fire will start as soon the building is determined to be safe, and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Fire officials say crews arrived at the building around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and found thick smoke coming from the third floor and roof.

They say firefighters entered the building but were pushed out as the fire conditions worsened, putting their live at risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2021.