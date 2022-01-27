Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at a residence in Brampton Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a townhouse in the area of Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway.

"Fire firefighters were met with heavy fire coming out of the garage and we responded. It has extended into the neighboring semi-detached unit," Fire Chief Bill Boyes told reporters at the scene.

Peel police said occupants from surrounding homes have been evacuated.

One person was transported to hospital for minor injuries as a precaution, Boyes said.

Fire crews moved to a defensive approach to put out the blaze.

"So the fire is under control, but we're still searching for hotspots, doing overhaul and salvage operations and again right now we have no firefighters injured," Fire Chief Bill Boyes told reporters at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Boyes said the Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.