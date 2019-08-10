

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Several people were arrested and a firearm was seized after police responded to a home, with guns drawn, on a residential street in Etobicoke early Saturday.

Officers were called to Burma Drive, in the area of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at around 7:10 a.m. by a citizen who made a call about an impaired driver.

A resident on the street told CP24.com that he heard police yelling "get on the ground" and looked out of his window to see officers with their guns drawn.

Images sent to CP24.com showed officers arresting several people on the lawn of a home where several vehicles were parked.

Several hours later, police remained at the scene with search dogs.

Police confirmed to CP24.com that several arrests were made and that a firearm was recovered.

No shots were fired at the scene and there were no injuries in the incident, police said.

There is no word yet on what charges will be laid.