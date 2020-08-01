One firefighter was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm fire at a townhouse complex in the city's Belgravia neighbourhood this morning.

The blaze broke out at a three-storey building on Hopewell Avenue, located in the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were seen coming through the roof and the fire was escalated to a two-alarm.

A section of the complex has been completely destroyed by the fire.

The entire complex has been evacuated and TTC buses have been brought in to shelter residents.

At the height of the fire, 1 trucks were on scene as crews worked to get the flames under control.

Hopewell Avenue is closed between Times Road and Marlee Avenue.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire.

One firefighter was taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.