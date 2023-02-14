A Toronto firefighter was injured battling a fire early Monday night in Toronto’s west end.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. at an address in Liberty Village.

Toronto fire said a trailer at the rear of a building on Pirandello Street, which is north of the Gardiner Expressway and east of Dufferin Street, caught fire.

One firefighter was hurt putting out the fire. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics told CP24.

Crews remained on hand to monitor for any hot spots.

Toronto police also attended the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.