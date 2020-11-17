A Toronto firefighter has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two alarm house fire in the city’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to 497 Westmount Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street, at around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke billowing from the home.

According to Toronto Fire Services, the fire started in the basement and then extended up to the first and second floors of the home.

Firefighters continue to work to put out an active fire in the rear basement of the home, where they haven’t been able to search.

Toronto Fire said the blaze also touched a garage and an adjacent home, though the extent of the damage there was not yet clear.

Toronto Paramedic Services said firefighter who was transported to hospital sustained minor injuries.

There are currently 16 trucks at the scene as firefighters work to contain the fire.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.