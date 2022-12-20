A firefighter sustained minor injuries battling a large overnight fire in Hamilton.

The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 161 King St. E., which is east of John Street North.

According to Assistant Deputy Chief Ryan Coburn of the Hamilton Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene and encountered a working fire and heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors of a vacated building.

The injured firefighter was taken to hospital for treatment and has been released, Coburn said.

Specific information about the nature of their injuries was not immediately available.

Coburn said firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but not before the building sustained significant damage. So far, the damage estimate is more than $500,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.