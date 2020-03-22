

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A firefighter was injured during the course of battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in the city’s west end late Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to a semi-detached home on Haverson Boulevard in the vicinity of Eglinton Avenue and Caledonia Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Once they arrived on scene they encountered a heavy fire in the basement of the home. Toronto Fire says that the flames then went into the walls above a laundry room and spread through the rest of the house before the blaze was eventually knocked down.

The injured firefighter was later seen being taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.