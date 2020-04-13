

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A firefighter sustained a minor injury after responding to a call in The Beaches neighbourhood late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Munro Park Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Once they arrived on scene the structure was fully engulfed and heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor.

At this point it remains unclear how the firefighter sustained the injury.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation.