Firefighters battle large structure blaze in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Bloomington Road.
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:08PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:27PM EDT
Firefighters are battling a large structure blaze in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to a garden centre in the area of Bloomington Road and Woodbine Avenue after thick, black smoke billowing into the air was visible for kilometres around.
There are no reported injuries, police said.
Police have closed Bloomington Road from Woodbine Avenue to Warden Avenue.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
More to come.