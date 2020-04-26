

Web Staff, CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a large structure blaze in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a garden centre in the area of Bloomington Road and Woodbine Avenue after thick, black smoke billowing into the air was visible for kilometres around.

There are no reported injuries, police said.

Police have closed Bloomington Road from Woodbine Avenue to Warden Avenue.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come.