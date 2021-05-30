Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Paramount Fine Foods restaurant in Mississauga
Published Sunday, May 30, 2021 7:19PM EDT
Fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at a restaurant in Mississauga.
A fire broke out at a Paramount Fine Foods restaurant in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Viewer video shows visible flames on the roof of the restaurant as heavy smoke billows out.
A platoon chief for Mississauga Fire told CP24 crews have initiated a defensive attack. Firefighters are using aerial apparatus to pour water on the blaze.
There are no reported injuries at this time.