Fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at a restaurant in Mississauga.

A fire broke out at a Paramount Fine Foods restaurant in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Viewer video shows visible flames on the roof of the restaurant as heavy smoke billows out.

A platoon chief for Mississauga Fire told CP24 crews have initiated a defensive attack. Firefighters are using aerial apparatus to pour water on the blaze.

There are no reported injuries at this time.