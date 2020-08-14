

CP24.com





Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a townhouse in Scarborough Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Glencoyne Crescent, near Pharmacy Avenue and Steeles Avenue East, just after 6:30 p.m.

Images from the scene showed visible flames and thick smoke billowing out of the roof of a home.

Around 8 p.m., Platoon Chief Dan Sell told CP24 that the blaze has been knocked down. Crews are now checking for hotspots.

Sell said all occupants of the home -- six adults and four children -- made it out. There are no reported injuries.

Crews were able to limit the damage to one home, Sell said, adding that it suffered extensive damage.

Fire investigators have been called to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.