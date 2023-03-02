Fire crews are tackling an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home in Brampton.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the home on Hefferon Court, in the area of Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West, early Thursday morning.

Firefighters could also be seen using ladders to soak the home from above.

A number of neighbouring homes have been evacuated because of the smoke.

No injuries have been reported so far.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.