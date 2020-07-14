Crews were battling a large fire at an abandoned barn in Oakville Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a property near near Sixth Line and Highway 407.

Images from the scene showed the structure engulfed in flames. There are a number of other buildings on the property, but they were not burning.

Halton police said the barn has been boarded up since April. No injuries were reported.

Some local road closures are in effect in the area as crews battle the fire.