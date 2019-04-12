Firefighters continue to fight scrap yard fire in Brampton
Fire crews fight a fire at a metal scrap yard on Intermodal Drive in Brampton on April 11, 2019. (Bill Boyes/Brampton Fire)
Firefighters in Brampton remain at the scene of a stubborn fire that has been burning at a scrap metal yard since Thursday evening.
Fire crews were originally called to the yard at 331 Intermodal Drive, in the Highway 407 and Goreway Drive area, at 5:19 p.m. Thursday.
Crews brought ladder trucks, a hazardous materials team and drones to fight the blaze, which has subsided but was still smoldering by 7:30 a.m. Friday.
A section of the neighbourhood was ordered to shelter in place for a brief time Thursday night but the Ministry of Environment later found that emissions from the blaze were within acceptable limits.