Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning house fire in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Oakglade Crescent near Grechen Road around 6:45 a.m.

Images from the scene showed firefighters dousing the roof of a home.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said everyone got out of the house and that no serious injuries have been reported.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services told CP24 that they were treating two adult patients who had minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Police are advising people to avoid the area as firefighters continue to put out the blaze.