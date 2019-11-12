

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries have been reported following a three-alarm house fire in Midtown this morning.

Crews were called to a fire at a home on Keewatin Avenue, near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services said it is believed that the fire started at the rear of the residence and ultimately travelled to the front.

The fire, which got into the structure’s roof, has now been knocked down but firefighters remain on scene.

No injuries have been reported.