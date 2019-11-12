Firefighters on scene of three-alarm blaze at Midtown home
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:15AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:40AM EST
No injuries have been reported following a three-alarm house fire in Midtown this morning.
Crews were called to a fire at a home on Keewatin Avenue, near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services said it is believed that the fire started at the rear of the residence and ultimately travelled to the front.
The fire, which got into the structure’s roof, has now been knocked down but firefighters remain on scene.
