

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto firefighters were called in to rescue two men who became trapped while doing excavation work at a home in Toronto’s Parkwoods neighbourhood this afternoon.

The incident occurred at a residence in the area of Shawfield Crescent and Underhill Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

According to police, one worker was in a five-foot deep trench doing excavation work for waterproofing when the ground began caving in on them.

Another man, police say, became trapped after he jumped in to try to get the other man out.

When fire crews arrived on scene, one of the men was trapped up to his chest and the other was trapped up to his hips.

One person was removed from the trench shortly after crews arrived on scene. He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Crews freed the second man, whose foot was stuck in the trench, shortly after 5 p.m. and he has been transported to a local hospital.

Eleven fire trucks and 40 firefighters responded to the scene to rescue to two men.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.