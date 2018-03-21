

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Firefighters remain at the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire at a tire shop in the Yorkdale area.

The fire broke out at National Tire at Caledonia Road and Cartwright Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. and the building was quickly engulfed in flames.

Firefighters stamped out the blaze early on, but it flared up again and at around 8 p.m., crews were working on two spots on the roof to put the fire out again.

“There is a large volume of fire and smoke as a result of heavy fuel loads inside the building that includes vehicles, tires and other automotive related contents,” Toronto Fire said in a tweet.

The fire also affected a residential unit above the store, but no serious injuries were reported.

One female was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was conscious and breathing.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.