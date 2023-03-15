Three people were rescued from the roof of a three-storey building on fire in Toronto’s Queen West area Wednesday morning.

The smoky three-alarm fire broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. at a mixed residential/commercial property at 559 Queen St. W at Augusta Avenue, which is just east of Bathurst Street.

Firefighters are now at the scene and have knocked down a portion of the fire, but the fire still remains a “very dynamic situation” with heavy smoke conditions, Toronto Fire Services told CP24.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, they said in a tweet.

A bus has been ordered to shelter displaced residents.

Motorists as well as transit users should note that Queen Street West is currently closed in both directions from Augusta Avenue to Portland Street. Police are urging those affected to take an alternate route.

More to come. This is a developing story.