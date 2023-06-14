Police are making a public appeal for information after a suspect discharged a firework into a vehicle during a gunpoint carjacking in North York last month.

Police say that a male victim was driving around the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area with two friends on the night of May 22 when he stopped in a parking lot.

Six suspects then immediately approached his vehicle.

Police say that one of them then shot a firework into the vehicle, causing burn’s to the victim’s clothing.

Another suspect, police say, produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim and made a demand for his keys.

All six suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

Police say that the vehicle, described as a black 2009 Audi A4 with the Ontario licence plate CYDS147, remains outstanding.

“Members of the Hold Up Squad are investigating and are seeking to identify the suspects,” a news release issued Wednesday states. “Investigators believe there were a number of witnesses to the robbery and are asking anyone with information or digital recordings of the robbery to contact them.”

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this point but have released several grainy images that appear to show them.