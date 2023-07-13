Toronto police have made their first arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Friday afternoon, police attended a call for a daytime shooting at around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue. Police say there was a physical altercation between three men, during which two of the men brandished handguns and discharged them at one another.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was struck by a stray bullet while walking in the area. She was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre this morning.

Police continue to search for two outstanding suspects, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators.