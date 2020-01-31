

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A man who was diagnosed as Canada’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from a Toronto hospital Friday morning, officials said.

In a statement, Sunnybrook Hospital said that the man’s status has continued to improve throughout the week “to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”

“Sunnybrook has liaised with Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home,” the hospital said.

This morning, Sunnybrook discharged home the patient who was hospitalized last week with novel coronavirus: https://t.co/jVHl9N6qQV — Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (@Sunnybrook) January 31, 2020

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital on Jan. 23, the day after he returned from travelling in Wuhan, China.

His wife also tested positive for the virus, known as 2019-nCoV, but has been recovering at home in self-isolation.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.