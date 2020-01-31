First Canadian diagnosed with coronavirus discharged from Sunnybrook
Sunnybrook Hospital is shown in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. A man in his 50s who travelled to Toronto from China earlier this week has become the first Canadian case of the new coronavirus, health officials said Saturday as they urged calm in the face of an international outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 10:19AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 10:23AM EST
A man who was diagnosed as Canada’s first coronavirus patient was discharged from a Toronto hospital Friday morning, officials said.
In a statement, Sunnybrook Hospital said that the man’s status has continued to improve throughout the week “to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”
“Sunnybrook has liaised with Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home,” the hospital said.
The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital on Jan. 23, the day after he returned from travelling in Wuhan, China.
His wife also tested positive for the virus, known as 2019-nCoV, but has been recovering at home in self-isolation.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.