Waterloo Region’s first COVID-19 U.K. variant case has been linked to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

On Friday, the public health unit announced a Waterloo resident, who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus, had been identified as the first person in the region to have the variant, also known as B.1.1.7.

The individual is a woman in her 30s. She has since recovered from the virus.

After further investigation, the health unit said on Saturday that the woman had close contact with an individual who travelled internationally.

It also confirmed that the woman’s case is connected with an outbreak at Columbia Forest Long Term Care Home in Waterloo.

“The outbreak was declared in late December and the individual was identified as a positive case through routine surveillance testing in early January after the outbreak was declared. Current infection prevention and control measures are working and the outbreak is well controlled at this time,” a statement reads.

As of Friday afternoon, there were three COVID-19 cases among residents and 12 among staff. Zero virus-related fatalities have been reported at the home.

The health unit says it has not identified any “increased risk to the community or the long-term care facility” in connection to the positive variant case.

Public Health Ontario, who conducts variant testing, notified Waterloo Public Health about the confirmed U.K. variant case Thursday evening.

Waterloo Public Health says it expects more cases of the variant will be identified in the region as the variant is emerging in multiple health units across Ontario.

“What this means for Waterloo Region is that we must not let up our guard with respect to public health measures. What we have been doing are the same measures we need to employ against this variant,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a statement.

As of Saturday, there are 57 confirmed cases of the U.K. variant in Ontario. That number, however, is expected to rise once full genomic sequencing is conducted on 99 samples that came back positive for a “variant of concern” in the Simcoe Muskoka Health District.

Provincial health officials recently disclosed that the strain may not only be more contagious but could also cause “more severe illness.”

There has been no evidence to suggest that the variant is resistant to the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently approved in Canada.