The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is confirming its first positive case of COVID-19 a week after students returned to class.

The confirmed positive case is a staff member at the Umbrella Family and Child Centre’s of Hamilton’s before- and after-school program at Templemead Elementary School, Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) said in a news release issued on Thursday.

“It is vital that personal health information and identifiers are not released, and the privacy of everyone involved is respected,” read the release.

The HWDSB is working with public health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing.

“Our priority is the health and safety of the children and staff in our before- and after-school program,” Umbrella Family and Child Care Centres of Hamilton Executive Director Darry Hall said in the release. “We are working in partnership with the school board to ensure that we continue to follow all public health protocols and communicate information with families related to this confirmed COVID-19 case.”

HPHS said it will contact positive cases and work with the school board to identify any additional contacts who require follow-up and speak to them directly.

The HWDSB is responsible for cleaning and disinfection of any areas where symptomatic individuals were located, according to the release.

Elementary and secondary students in the HWDSB started returning to class on Sept. 8, with a staggered start.