The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in Ontario today, the premier's office has confirmed.

Ontario’s first few thousand doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine touched down in Hamilton late on Sunday night, and are expected to reach Toronto later on Monday morning.

The province initially said the first recipients of the vaccine would be inoculated on Tuesday but the province has now said people will begin receiving the shots on Monday.

A UPS cargo plane carrying the vaccine landed in Hamilton, with some of the first 6,000 doses of vaccine expected to arrive at a UHN hospital site in Toronto around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Doses of the vaccine will also head to The Ottawa Hospital, but are likely coming from a plane that landed at Mirabel Airport in Montreal due to its proximity.

Premier Doug Ford was on the tarmac at John C. Munro Airport in Hamilton to watch the vaccine come down off the plane.

“The province has been preparing for this day for months and we are ready for the road ahead,” his office said Monday. “It’s time to start vaccinating Ontarians. It’s time to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy told CP24 on Monday the doses cannot come soon enough.

"We’re very excited, obviously the vaccine can’t come soon enough, this is giving us a great boost of morale."

He said that even after widespread inoculation begins, people will still have to mask in indoor settings and stay apart from one another.

"(The) vaccine is an insurance policy, it’s not a cure-all, so we’re going to have to be very disciplined."

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 16 deaths.