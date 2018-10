The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The first jurors have been selected for the retrial of Dennis Oland, who is charged with the second-degree murder of his multi-millionaire father.

The process of picking a jury for Oland's second trial resumed on Monday at the Saint John courthouse after more than 1,000 people showed up for initial selection and separation into groups two weeks ago.

Five jurors - three women and two men - were chosen by mid-afternoon Monday from the first group of 50 potential jurors.

Two weeks have been set aside to pick a jury for the retrial of Oland, a former investment adviser and member of the prominent Maritime beer-making family.

Oland was charged with murdering his father in 2013, two years after Richard Oland was found bludgeoned to death in his uptown Saint John office.

The verdict from his first trial was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered. When proceedings started two weeks ago, the 50-year-old Oland entered a not guilty plea.