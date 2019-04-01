

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





People have started lining up to get in early when the city’s first legal cannabis store opens its doors in Toronto today.

The Hunny Pot, near Queen Street West and University Avenue, is set to open its doors at 9 a.m. and is expected to be the first legal pot shop in the city.

The store told CP24 that their 50-member team will be on-hand to help people select products when the store opens.

“We went very heavy on staff because it’s very important that people coming through the door get the full Hunny Pot experience. They’ve (the staff) have been in training all week,” spokesperson Cameron Brown told CP24 Sunday.

Some die-hard pot enthusiasts started lining up Sunday evening at the store. By Monday morning, the line had grown.

While five licenses for brick-and-mortar pot shops were granted in Toronto, the Hunny Pot is expected to be the only store to meet the provincially-set opening date today. In the GTA, another store is set to open in Brampton.

Other stores that hold licenses are expected to face steep fines for every day that they aren’t open.

However many of the license-holders have faced challenges in setting up their stores. Of the 25 license-holders across the province who won a lottery through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, ten are expected to open today.

Legal marijuana has been available across the country since Oct. 17 of last year. Each province decides how the product will be sold. In Ontario, residents have been able to purchase legal cannabis products through the Ontario Cannabis Store since Oct. 17.