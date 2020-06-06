

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The first of at least two separate anti-Black racism protests planned for the city today is underway.

Hundreds of protesters began gathering at Nathan Phillips Square at around 1 p.m. for a peaceful walk being organized by the group Action for Injustice.

The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been taking place following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

On Friday afternoon several thousand protesters, many of them chanting "I can't breathe,” marched through downtown Toronto as part of a peaceful demonstration.

A vigil was also held at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday night, where residents spoke about their experiences with anti-black racism.

Mayor John Tory has previously said that police are aware of some online chatter suggesting that a group of people intent on “wreaking havoc downtown” could infiltrate this weekend’s protests.

Demonstrators at Nathan Phillips Square have, however, stressed that they want to keep things peaceful.

The only incident so far came when a man in blackface showed up at Nathan Phillips Square.

He was quickly arrested by police for breach of the peace and causing a disturbance.

“Everybody that is here is here peacefully,” one of the protesters told CP24. “The threats of rioting have not been from people who are here to actually make a difference. Those are anarchists. We are not doing that here today. We are just here to peacefully walk.”

Despite the peaceful nature of all the protests so far a number of downtown retail stores have boarded up their windows in anticipation of large crowds.

Police have also confirmed to CP24 that special constables were sent to University Avenue on Friday to check for rocks or other objects that could be used as projectiles. Police say that the officers were told to pile the objects up, so that city crews could then remove them from the area.

“We are attending to ensure the safety of the public, the onlookers and also the safety of the officers attending. We want individuals to feel comfortable in their protest and feel that the service supports them within their protest,” Const. Edward Parks told CP24 on Saturday afternoon. “For the individuals that are attempting to come down and cause trouble the Toronto police are advising you to stay home. There are individuals today that are coming down for a peaceful protest so that their message can be heard. Property damage is not having their message heard.”

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday morning, Tory said that he has been pleased to see that all of the protests have been peaceful so far.

He said that while he doesn’t plan to personally partake in any of today’s protests, the message being conveyed is one that he believes needs to be heard.

“All the protests so far have been very peaceful and I commend people for that, I thank them for that and I thank our police service for making sure that they helped to keep it all peaceful but it was mostly the people themselves who were heartfelt about the reasons they were there and were very passionate about that,” he said. “I hope everybody remains peaceful today and remains committed to advancing these causes that are so dear to all of us, including me.”

On Friday afternoon Police Chief Mark Saunders knelt down in the intersection of Yonge and College streets as a show of solidarity with the protesters.

He said at the time that he is optimistic that the protests will continue to be peaceful.

“I just hope that at the end of the day the message is done safely and after that the message has been manifested we all move towards action because I think that is what this is all about,” he said.