Canada’s first official Women’s National Basketball (WNBA)-themed outdoor court has hit the pavement in Toronto.

The City of Toronto, alongside the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Dairy Farmers Ontario (DFO), unveiled the brightly coloured facility at the newly restored Don Mount Court in downtown.

Local illustrator and former University of Toronto Varsity basketball team member, Fiorella Granda, designed the court, including logos of the partners and shaping it to pay homage to the women who play basketball across the country and around the world, according to the news release issued Saturday. The court also has new asphalt, backboards and rims.

“We are delighted that the first WNBA-themed outdoor court in Canada is here in Toronto. I would like to thank Councillor Paula Fletcher and team, as well as the team from the City and the partners for their work in bringing this breathtaking design to life,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a release. “It celebrates women’s basketball across the country and reminds us of the pivotal role a Canadian – Dr. James Naismith – had in the invention of basketball.”

To celebrate the court’s unveiling Saturday, non-profit organization Buckets & Borders hosted an event with live music from a local DJ, a basketball clinic for youth in the community and a basketball competition with Hoop Queens, an organization for Canadian female basketballers.

“The amazing upgrade to this popular basketball court provides an exciting new space for Rivertowne community youth and others to enjoy playing the game while encouraging young girls and women to join the game and to be proud of their ongoing contributions to the sport,” city councillor Paula Fletcher said.

The inaugural WNBA Canada game hit the courts this past May at Scotiabank Arena, where 20,000 spectators watched the Chicago Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx, and broke league records for attendance and viewership.