Crews will be working throughout Toronto today to fill as many potholes as possible during the city’s first pothole repair blitz of the year.

Part of the City of Toronto’s effort to keep its expressways, major roads, and neighbourhood streets in a state of good repair, the initiative will see more than 100 staff members work a 12-hour shift on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While crews have performed proactive daily patrols throughout the winter months to fix potholes across the city, the weather today looks to be favourable enough to do a more focused repair blitz. Ideal weather conditions for a pothole repair blitz are when daytime temperatures are above zero with dry conditions.

Motorists and cyclists are being advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews.

Mark Mills, the city’s Manager of Road Operations & Maintenance, Transportation Services, urged the public to give workers the “time and space necessary to do their work.”

“Please be patient. We are there to help. You will notice an improved drivability on the roadway when we're finished our blitz today,” he told CP24 this morning.

“Everything will look better tomorrow.”

Mills said he expects crews will fix up to 3,000 potholes today.

So far this year, they city has repaired 12,570 potholes.

Last year, more than 178,800 potholes were filled in Toronto.

Residents can report any potholes to the city through 311. Crews are typically deployed to repair a pothole within four days of the city being made aware of it, the city said.