First responders on scene as fire blazes north of GTA
Published Friday, May 5, 2023 8:58AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 5, 2023 9:23AM EDT
Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont., a small town north of the GTA.
The structure in question appears to be a barn.
OPP said on Twitter that there have been no injuries.
Members of #NottyOPP and fire are on scene at a barn fire. Thankfully, no injuries. Road closure on 15th sideroad between the 5th and 6th lines. Heavy police presence. Expect delays. ^kv pic.twitter.com/4pID5y8iTM— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 5, 2023
It is not yet known if any animals were in the barn when the fire broke out.
This is a developing story.