

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





Pierre Poilievre is waking up today as the new leader of the Conservative party, coming off a landslide win.

Before he can take time to enjoy the victory, he has a list of things to do.

The House of Commons is set to resume sitting in nine days, meaning Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill their critic roles.

Poilievre has no shortage of names to pick from, given how 62 out of the party's other 118 members of Parliament chose to back him in the campaign.

He must also decide where to place the MPs who were former leadership rivals: Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis.

The Conservative caucus is also expected to meet on Monday, where Poilievre and the MPs he leads — including those who did not back him in the contest — will hammer out their priorities will be for the fall.

Saturday's leadership election results show that Poilievre didn't just win big — but really big.

A detailed breakdown of the results shows he won nearly all of the country's 338 ridings, including most of the ones in Quebec.

That would be a disappointment to its former premier Jean Charest, who was Poilievre's main rival in the race.

Lewis also came out of Saturday with only about nine per cent of support, after having blown past expectations for many party members with her strong third-place showing in the 2020 leadership contest.

Poilievre made a point to reach out to Lewis and Charest supporters, as well as those who backed rural Ontario MP Scott Aitchison and former Ontario legislator Roman Baber in his victory speech.

"I open my arms to you," he said.

Those who took the stage on Saturday, including outgoing interim leader Candice Bergen, spoke of the need for party unity.

Poilievre having secured a first-ballot victory with nearly 70 per cent of support will be seen by many in the party as a good first step.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept, 11, 2022.