

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - History could be made in Calgary as the city appears ready to elect its first female mayor during today's municipal elections across Alberta.

Jyoti Gondek, who would replace longtime mayor Naheed Nenshi, was leading by more than 43,000 votes with about 86 per cent of polls reporting.

Gondek has served as a city councillor in Calgary for four years and has championed public transit, police reform and city growth during her term.

Her mayoral campaign has focused on issues such as investing in transportation, getting more property tax dollars from the provincial government and making Calgary a “centre for excellence” to boost social, economic and environmental recovery.

Both of Alberta's major cities will elect new leaders tonight.

In the capital, former federal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi was leading the mayor's race with nearly 82 per cent of polls reporting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.