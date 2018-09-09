

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Five Brampton men have been charged with numerous offences in connection with two shootings in that city last month that seriously injured a 21-year-old male victim.

On Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., police were called to investigate reports of gunshots fired at Torbram Road and Australia Drive. Investigators confirmed evidence of gunfire there but no one was injured.

At 6:16 p.m. that same day, officers were called to Desert Sand Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road for reports of gunshots fired.

Emergency crews arrived to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later linked the two incidents and on Sept. 7, they searched four different homes in Brampton and allegedly seized two kilograms of marijuana, three .22 calibre handguns and one .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle, along with more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Five men, all in their 20s, were arrested and charged with between six and sixteen offences each.

All were held for a bail hearing at Brampton courthouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-453-2121, ext. 2133.