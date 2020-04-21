The TTC has partnered with Toronto Paramedic Services to repurpose five decommissioned buses to help "support the evolving medical needs" of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said the buses will be used to safely transport ambulatory and stretcher-bound patients, including patients on ventilators.

Each bus is capable of transporting three patients on stretchers, eight to 10 ambulatory patients, in addition to three paramedics and one driver.

“The converted buses represent a key component of the city's contingency planning to support seamless, efficient, and timely patient care, while also providing important surge capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the city’s news release read.

“These vehicles provide a variety of multi-patient options, including inter-facility patient transfers, the provision of a staging area for large incidents, and shelter for facility evacuations.”

Speaking at city hall on Tuesday, Mayor John Tory said three of the five buses were converted in just one week, an example of “wartime speed.”

“It is this type of cooperation between city organizations that we are seeing in so many areas day after day after day and it is contributing to helping our city respond to this emergency health situation and protect out residents,” he said.

“Those buses will also now be available to help when needed in the future.”

Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson said the partnership is an example of “what can be accomplished by working together.”

“For months, our paramedics and other health care workers have worked tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto,” he said in a written statement.

“Partnering with the TTC has given paramedics additional capacity to help those who need emergency transportation and respond to the continuing spread of the virus in our congregate facilities.”