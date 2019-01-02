

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Five people were injured, two seriously, following a single-vehicle collision in Vaughan this morning.

The incident occurred on King Vaughan Road, between Mill Road and Kipling Avenue.

It appears the vehicle involved in the crash left the roadway and struck several trees. Three occupants had to be extricated from the car by firefighters.

“The road has a fairly sharp turn south and then it corrects back,” York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell told reporters at the scene. “That would be speculating as to why the accident happened but I’m sure that may have been an impact factor.”

Bell said some of those injured in the crash were sent to Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital for treatment while others went to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

King Vaughan Road is closed in both directors east of Kipling Avenue for the police investigation.