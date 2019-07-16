

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are all closed at Mississauga Road after five large propane tanks fell from the back of a flatbed truck and ended up on the roadway during the morning rush hour.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the truck was carrying dozens of tanks secured with straps when five of them came loose and fell from the back of the vehicle.

Several other tanks near the front of the vehicle also came loose and struck the cab, he said.

“Fortunately they are empty so there are no dangerous goods at all and no concern with public safety outside of the damage that could occurred had these things hit a vehicle,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Schmidt said that the driver of the truck is likely to face charges for having an unsecured load.

He said that staff from the Ministry of Transportation are currently on scene inspecting the truck.

“It is a big mess,” he said.