Police in Windsor, Ont., say five men were shot and injured following a fight at a bowling alley early Saturday morning.

They say officers were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. for reports that a large group of people were fighting.

They say that while the officers were on their way there, someone reportedly fired a gun and struck multiple people.

Police say four of the victims were targeted, and one was a bystander who happened to be leaving the bowling alley at the wrong time.

Police say all of the victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

They say they believe only one person fired a gun, and they're hoping to speak with witnesses, estimating between 20 and 25 people were in the area at the time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2022.