Police say a five-month-old baby is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.

York Regional Police provided an update Thursday on their investigation into the Feb. 1 incident at a residence near Yonge Street and Carrville Road.

Investigators said the other two deceased individuals were a 41-year-old man and a 36-year old woman.

The identities of the deceased, and their relationship to one another, were not disclosed by police.

Post-mortem examinations have been completed, police said, but the causes of death were also not released.

Officers were first called to the home on MacKay Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. last Thursday to check on the “wellbeing of the occupants.” It’s unclear who made the call to police.

A homicide investigation followed, but police said at the time there was no threat to public safety.