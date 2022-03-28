Five people who were allegedly involved in assaulting and attempting to abduct one person in Burlington earlier this month have been arrested.

On the evening of March 18, Halton police were called to a condo building in the area of Fairview and Brant streets.

Police allege three suspects demanded cash from a male victim and tried to abduct him at gunpoint outside his unit.

The suspects then took the victim to the lobby, where they allegedly assaulted him.

The victim, police said, was able to get away and ran to a security area, where officers were called. The suspects subsequently fled the area in a vehicle.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of five people who have been charged with several offences. Two firearms and ammunition were also seized as a result of the investigation.

Police said they believe the incident was targeted.

“I would like to commend our officers for bringing this investigation to a speedy conclusion. The bold and shocking nature of these crimes will not be tolerated in our community,” Halton police Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie said in a statement.

“Officers from multiple units across the service worked tirelessly and with seamless collaboration to identify and safely arrest these armed and dangerous suspects.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.