Five people arrested after break-in at church in Scarborough
Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a church in Scarborough.
Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021 10:17PM EDT
Five people have been taken into police custody after allegedly breaking into a church in Scarborough Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of McCowan Road and Anson Avenue, north of Kingston Road, for reports of a break-and-enter in progress. Police said they also received calls of smoke coming from the building.
When officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene on foot.
After a police pursuit and a K-9 search, the five suspects were later located and arrested.
No injuries were reported.
Toronto Fire said multiple extinguishers were set off to look like there was smoke and fire.