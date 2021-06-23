Five people have been taken into police custody after allegedly breaking into a church in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of McCowan Road and Anson Avenue, north of Kingston Road, for reports of a break-and-enter in progress. Police said they also received calls of smoke coming from the building.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

After a police pursuit and a K-9 search, the five suspects were later located and arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire said multiple extinguishers were set off to look like there was smoke and fire.