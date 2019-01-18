

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Five people are facing a combined 25 charges after police allegedly found two loaded guns inside a vehicle that they were travelling in last weekend.

Police say that they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road area at around 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 12 for a suspicious incident.

Once officers arrived on scene they entered into an investigation of a vehicle with multiple occupants inside.

It is alleged that the two loaded firearms were then located inside a bag in the vehicle by officers.

Troy Charley, 30, of Mississauga, Justin Europe, 32, of Brampton, Irma Galastica, 28, of Toronto, Shemica Duncan, 26, of Brampton and Matthias Khasa, 18, of Quebec, were all arrested at the scene.

The suspects are each facing five charges, including possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license.