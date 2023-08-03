Police are asking for the public’s help identifying five people captured on a security video throwing objects at a home in Mississauga late last month.

The video released on Thursday begins with the individuals on their bicycles and a scooter standing in front of the house in the vicinity of Lorne Park. One of them goes around a tree holding what appears to be a flashlight as the other four sprint toward the front lawn.

They then throw objects at the residence before running back to their bicycles and scooter and flee the area.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on July 25. Police said the objects thrown caused the front window to break and alarmed the homeowners.

It is unclear why the house was targeted by the individuals. Police are asking anyone with information on the case or any related incidents in the Lorne Park area to call investigators at (905) 453–2121 ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.